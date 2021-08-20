HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $327,000 Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $144.12 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.15 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.93. The company has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.33.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBH. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.57.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.