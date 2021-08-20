HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 70,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 15.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 36,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 8.5% in the second quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 4.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 3.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMC stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. United Microelectronics Co. has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $11.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.06.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 18.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2854 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.38%.

UMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.65.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

