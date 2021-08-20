HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases 1,013 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 71.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in AptarGroup by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 1.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 1.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $132.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.02. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.34 and a 12 month high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair cut shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.17.

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $6,196,147.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,474,218.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

