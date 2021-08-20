HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases 463 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 27.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,438,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,505,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,416,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,237,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040,484 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,172,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,674,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,862 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,202,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,741,000 after acquiring an additional 499,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,449,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,087,000 after acquiring an additional 275,319 shares during the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $131.97 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $112.33 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The stock has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

