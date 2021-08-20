HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases New Shares in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BTI. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

