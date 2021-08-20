HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,417 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 898 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 317.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

RNG stock opened at $250.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.63. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.59 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.67. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.00 and a 12 month high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

RNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.85.

In related news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $1,511,132.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,282,674.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.26, for a total transaction of $57,652.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,231 shares of company stock worth $9,656,158 over the last three months. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

