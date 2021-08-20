Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Receives $20.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.17.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HEP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.95. Holly Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 38.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.47%.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $134,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 26,377 shares in the company, valued at $473,467.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEP. Blackstone Inc grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 211.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,494,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049,403 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1,994.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,562 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,139,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,440 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 331.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,445,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,621,000 after buying an additional 1,110,573 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 1,380.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 501,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,580,000 after buying an additional 467,440 shares during the period. 18.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

