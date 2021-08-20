Homeros Price Tops $0.0442 (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last week, Homeros has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. Homeros has a market capitalization of $22.74 million and $4.31 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Homeros coin can currently be bought for $0.0442 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00058656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00014876 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.55 or 0.00847397 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00049003 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Homeros Profile

Homeros is a coin. It was first traded on February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com . Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Homeros Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

