HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the July 15th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 375.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HORIBA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of HORIBA stock remained flat at $$71.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.78. HORIBA has a 1 year low of $61.70 and a 1 year high of $71.25.

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive test, process and environmental, medical-diagnostics, semiconductor, and scientific instruments and systems. Its Automotive Test Systems segment offers emission measurement systems, driveline test systems, automotive emissions analyzers, engine test and brake test systems, and fuel cell and battery test systems; provides vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services; and leases and manages R&D facilities.

