Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Sees Large Volume Increase

Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 17,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 122,646 shares.The stock last traded at $9.71 and had previously closed at $9.71.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 203,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. 32.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

