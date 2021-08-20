Horizon Protocol Market Cap Achieves $8.32 Million (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.32 million and $326,018.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000428 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00058481 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.38 or 0.00140636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.23 or 0.00148550 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,595.87 or 0.99939597 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.42 or 0.00926314 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.75 or 0.00706942 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

