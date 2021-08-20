Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Lifted to “Hold” at Truist Securities

Truist Securities upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

HST has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.41.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a current ratio of 18.81. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.53.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. 90.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

