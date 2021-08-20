Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.950-$1.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.05 billion-$5.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.15 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.230-$0.270 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.73.

HWM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.82. 57,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,703,327. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.08. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

