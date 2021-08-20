HSBC Boosts DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Price Target to $55.00

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) had its price target upped by HSBC from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. HSBC currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a hold rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DLocal currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.25.

Get DLocal alerts:

DLocal stock opened at $62.43 on Thursday. DLocal has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $68.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.83.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 186.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DLocal will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.