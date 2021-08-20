HSBC Lowers Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) to Hold

HSBC downgraded shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DLVHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Delivery Hero from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Delivery Hero from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of DLVHF stock opened at $138.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.47. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $171.95.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

