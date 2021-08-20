Human Investing LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Human Investing LLC trimmed its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,445 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 375.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $297.94. 730,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,624. The company has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $264.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $309.79.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.05.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $8,548,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,027,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,947 shares of company stock worth $11,042,058. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

