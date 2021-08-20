Human Investing LLC Invests $932,000 in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,257 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 9.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Strategic Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,085,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 0.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,371 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 7.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,922 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Strategic Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Strategic Education stock traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.24. 161,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,000. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.25 and a 1 year high of $106.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.44.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

A number of research analysts have commented on STRA shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist decreased their price target on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

