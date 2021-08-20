Human Investing LLC Sells 794 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Human Investing LLC decreased its position in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Employers were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EIG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Employers during the 4th quarter worth about $18,132,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Employers by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 497,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,413,000 after purchasing an additional 20,761 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Employers during the 1st quarter worth about $20,827,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Employers by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,514,000 after purchasing an additional 43,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Employers by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood raised Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:EIG traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $41.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,280. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.80. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $43.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.01.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). Employers had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

