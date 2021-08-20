Huntington National Bank Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 331,200.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,074,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,940,000 after acquiring an additional 161,606 shares during the last quarter. Wind River Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,586,000. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after buying an additional 87,360 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 69.5% in the first quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 160,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,969,000 after acquiring an additional 65,611 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 149,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,467,000 after acquiring an additional 30,002 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $259.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.13. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $186.62 and a twelve month high of $264.34.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.