Huntington National Bank Grows Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 90.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,650 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 47,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $48.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The firm has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.20.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

