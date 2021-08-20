Huntington National Bank Increases Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,672,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,285,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,070,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

VYM stock opened at $106.14 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $108.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.