Huntington National Bank Trims Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPOT stock opened at $205.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.78. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $201.68 and a 12 month high of $387.44. The stock has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

SPOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.48.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

