Huobi Token Market Capitalization Hits $2.43 Billion (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi Token coin can currently be bought for about $14.66 or 0.00030695 BTC on major exchanges. Huobi Token has a market cap of $2.43 billion and $262.86 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00058882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00015352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $416.17 or 0.00871664 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002262 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.43 or 0.00109813 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

HT is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,099,511 coins. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

