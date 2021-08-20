HUSD (HUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. In the last seven days, HUSD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One HUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC on exchanges. HUSD has a total market cap of $481.56 million and approximately $391.66 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00058719 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00014805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.95 or 0.00846922 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00048851 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002131 BTC.

HUSD Coin Profile

HUSD (CRYPTO:HUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 481,381,968 coins. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

HUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.