Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.36 and last traded at $6.33. Approximately 77,520 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,037,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.
HUT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.97.
Hut 8 Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HUT)
Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
