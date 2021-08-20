Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.36 and last traded at $6.33. Approximately 77,520 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,037,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

HUT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.97.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUT. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter worth $13,671,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter valued at $6,998,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter valued at $3,604,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter valued at $1,752,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter valued at $1,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.