Hydro Protocol (HOT) Trading 9.1% Lower This Week

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One Hydro Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $9.97 million and $3.12 million worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hydro Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00059374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00015176 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.69 or 0.00881285 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002290 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00110045 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

HOT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Hydro Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.