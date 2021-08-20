Hysan Development Company Limited Announces Dividend of $0.37 (OTCMKTS:HYSNY)

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) announced a dividend on Friday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.3705 per share on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th.

HYSNY opened at $7.01 on Friday. Hysan Development has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.99.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hysan Development from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

