Hyve (HYVE) Hits Market Cap of $8.03 Million

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Hyve coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000637 BTC on major exchanges. Hyve has a market cap of $8.03 million and $618,308.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hyve has traded up 26.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00057063 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.06 or 0.00138429 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.43 or 0.00149355 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,152.87 or 0.99970880 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $454.07 or 0.00923525 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.21 or 0.00702111 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

