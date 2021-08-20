IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for IAMGOLD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will earn $0.03 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered IAMGOLD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.84.

Shares of IAG stock opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 68.33 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.83.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $265.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.38 million. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 2.90%. IAMGOLD’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,137 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,986,000 after purchasing an additional 121,318 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 339.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,536 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 105,461 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 124,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 15,807 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,457,282 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 321,548 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 225,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

