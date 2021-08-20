IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAMGOLD Corp is an international gold exploration and mining company based in Canada. It holds a 38% stake in the Sadiola Gold Mine and a 40% stake in the Yatela Gold Mine. Both are located in Mali, West Africa. Measured and indicated resources at Sadiola and Yatela are 5.5 million ounces of gold (including reserves of 5.2 million ounces). Inferred resources are 5.9 million ounces. IAMGOLD is actively exploring highly prospective ground in Africa and South America. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IAG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.84.

NYSE IAG opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 68.33 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). IAMGOLD had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $265.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. IAMGOLD’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,065,937 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $144,744,000 after buying an additional 1,644,254 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 5.9% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 41,973,817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,082,000 after buying an additional 2,337,151 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,485,938 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,733,000 after buying an additional 252,006 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 10.1% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 12,356,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,383,000 after buying an additional 1,130,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth $24,075,000. 44.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

