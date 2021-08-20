Ibstock (LON:IBST) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $216.84

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 216.84 ($2.83) and traded as high as GBX 232.35 ($3.04). Ibstock shares last traded at GBX 228 ($2.98), with a volume of 619,125 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBST shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Ibstock from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.33) price target on shares of Ibstock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ibstock from GBX 226 ($2.95) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 216.84. The stock has a market cap of £933.84 million and a P/E ratio of 28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This is an increase from Ibstock’s previous dividend of $1.60. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

About Ibstock

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

