ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) Short Interest Down 17.1% in July

ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,009,200 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the July 15th total of 2,423,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20,092.0 days.

ICA Gruppen AB (publ) stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.75. 1,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.12. ICA Gruppen AB has a fifty-two week low of $46.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24.

Get ICA Gruppen AB (publ) alerts:

About ICA Gruppen AB (publ)

ICA Gruppen AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the grocery retail business primarily in Sweden and the Baltic countries. The company operates through five segments: ICA Sweden, Rimi Baltic, Apotek HjÃ¤rtat, ICA Real Estate, and ICA Bank. It offers various organic products, private label products, and non-food products; and conducts pharmacy operations.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for ICA Gruppen AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICA Gruppen AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.