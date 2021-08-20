ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.650-$4.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.

Shares of ICF International stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.15. 479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,248. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ICF International has a twelve month low of $60.02 and a twelve month high of $102.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.17.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that ICF International will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.43%.

ICFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICF International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

