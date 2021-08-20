Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $345,000 Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,852 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 99.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 87.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 360.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WDC shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Summit Insights lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC opened at $59.57 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

