ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Short Interest Update

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 705,900 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the July 15th total of 553,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NASDAQ ICUI opened at $196.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 0.59. ICU Medical has a twelve month low of $176.18 and a twelve month high of $227.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.04.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ICU Medical from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ICU Medical from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.
ICU Medical Company Profile
ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.
