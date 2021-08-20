ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Short Interest Update

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 705,900 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the July 15th total of 553,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $196.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 0.59. ICU Medical has a twelve month low of $176.18 and a twelve month high of $227.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.04.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ICU Medical from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ICU Medical from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 8,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ICU Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

