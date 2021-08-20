Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 1,084 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 19.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,767,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,774 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,175,000 after buying an additional 1,937,966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,631,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $580,502,000 after buying an additional 1,892,134 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Newmont by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,352,000 after buying an additional 1,652,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Newmont by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,429,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,969,000 after acquiring an additional 946,908 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $280,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,361,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,097 shares of company stock worth $1,682,137. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $56.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.17.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $82.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

