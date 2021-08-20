Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. First Command Bank bought a new position in NetApp in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $79.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.74. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.46 and a fifty-two week high of $84.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

Several analysts have commented on NTAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Fox-Davies Capital downgraded NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price objective on NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.39.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

