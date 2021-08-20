Ieq Capital LLC Buys 2,215 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after buying an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,745,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,823,000 after acquiring an additional 244,110 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 7.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 181.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 489,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $36.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.44. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.