Ieq Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 4,390 Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HLIO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,462,000 after purchasing an additional 59,596 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,399,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,968,000 after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 742,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,079,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,926,000 after buying an additional 50,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $21,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on HLIO. TheStreet raised Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $78.89 on Friday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.40 and a 12 month high of $86.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.38.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.07%.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

