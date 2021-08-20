IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ceragon Networks were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $6,151,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,568,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Ceragon Networks by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,348,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 205,000 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ceragon Networks by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,161,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 508,091 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $833,000. 13.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ceragon Networks from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:CRNT opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $310.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.33 and a beta of 1.72. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.78.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. Analysts predict that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

