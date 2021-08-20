IFP Advisors Inc Buys 1,946 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 265.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Magnite were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Magnite by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Magnite during the 1st quarter worth approximately $648,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Magnite during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnite alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Magnite in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

In related news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $169,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 264,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,956,167.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 81,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $2,262,093.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,358,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,779,857.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 163,138 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,627 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $24.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.44. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $64.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.02 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.