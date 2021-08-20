IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO) by 61.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 1,047.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 13,507 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $49.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.15. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $50.98.

