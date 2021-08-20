IFP Advisors Inc Has $85,000 Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 718.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 33,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 498.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 59,815 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 390,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,227,000 after purchasing an additional 78,996 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Shares of PB opened at $69.01 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $83.02. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.59.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 43.00%. Equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

PB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.83.

In other news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,438.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.