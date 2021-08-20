IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLV. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 72.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BLV stock opened at $105.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.14. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.80 and a 12-month high of $114.50.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

