IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Illumina were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 8.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,231,687,000 after buying an additional 1,598,573 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $923,443,000 after acquiring an additional 30,415 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,029 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $912,922,000 after acquiring an additional 48,751 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 109.3% during the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $385,959,000 after acquiring an additional 524,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 731,784 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,049,000 after acquiring an additional 25,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total value of $447,590.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,536.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total transaction of $143,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,767 shares of company stock worth $1,790,796 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $470.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $482.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.11, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.50.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

