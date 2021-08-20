IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 47.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,480,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,723,000 after acquiring an additional 553,134 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 470,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,323,000 after purchasing an additional 272,632 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 415,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,393,000 after purchasing an additional 31,144 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 367,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after purchasing an additional 58,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 226,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CMBS opened at $54.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.57. iShares CMBS ETF has a twelve month low of $53.47 and a twelve month high of $55.89.

