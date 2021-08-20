IFP Advisors Inc Sells 65,143 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,143 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Discovery were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Discovery by 6,057.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,348,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,391 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,499,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,649,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Discovery by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,813,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Discovery by 765.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,460,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of DISCA opened at $27.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $78.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.36.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.06.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 131,627 shares of company stock worth $3,903,885 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Article: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.