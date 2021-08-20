ImaginOn, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMGI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ImaginOn, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMGI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 367,600 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the July 15th total of 462,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days.

OTCMKTS:IMGI traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.00. 7,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,482. ImaginOn has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.08.

Get ImaginOn alerts:

About ImaginOn

ImaginOn, Inc is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of digital video solutions. The firm develops and markets broadband internet television system to businesses and institutions. Its activities include development of infrastructure which enables applications specifically designed to leverage Microsoft windows, media video for computer-based training and other purposes.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for ImaginOn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImaginOn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.