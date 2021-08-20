Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Shares Gap Up to $19.93

Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.93, but opened at $20.99. Imago BioSciences shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 509 shares traded.

IMGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($8.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($7.80). On average, research analysts anticipate that Imago BioSciences Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

