IMI’s (IMIAY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of IMI from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Get IMI alerts:

OTCMKTS IMIAY opened at $47.96 on Thursday. IMI has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $49.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.6414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. IMI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.